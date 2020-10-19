The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NXTC, GLNG and GTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC)

The Nextcure lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive; and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the company's secondary public offering declared effective on November 14, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Throughout the class period defendants' statements were materially misleading because the data Defendants possessed on its principle product candidate, NC318, showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

According to the complaint, Golar LNG Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees, including the Chief Executive Officer of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited ("Hygo"), had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX)

Class Period: October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint alleges Garrett Motion Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

