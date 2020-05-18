The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VMW, ZM and WORX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The VMW lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in VMW: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6640&from=1

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zoom Video Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in ZM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6640&from=1

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The WORX lawsuit alleges that SCWorx Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WORX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?id=6640&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590243/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-VMW-ZM-and-WORX



