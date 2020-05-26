The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FITB, SERV and IQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Class Period: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The FITB lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Fifth Third Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in FITB: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form?id=6865&from=1

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in SERV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6865&from=1

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

The IQ lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) iQIYI American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 29, 2018; or (b) iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018, and April 7, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The IQ lawsuit alleges that iQIYI, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in IQ: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/iqiyi-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6865&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591374/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-FITB-SERV-and-IQ



