The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, INO and VMW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Class Period: publicly traded securities of Canaan, including its American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 20, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 4, 2020

According to the complaint, Canaan Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the initial public offering, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 to February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

Throughout the class period, VMware, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

