The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NEPT, ACAD and PCT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Class Period: July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
Throughout the class period, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)
Class Period: November 16, 2020 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021
The PCT lawsuit alleges PureCycle Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
