The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CONN, CSPR and KL

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

Conn's, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)

in or traceable to the Company's public offering conducted on or around February 7, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The CSPR lawsuit alleges Casper Sleep Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Casper's profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company's profitability; (4) Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) Casper's core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Casper's ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the documents issued in connection with Casper's initial public offering, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Casper's revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The KL lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

