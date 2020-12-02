The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LRN, BRY and PINS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Class Period: April 27, 2020 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

K12 Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructures, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (ii) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer system; (iii) K12 was unable provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted facts.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LRN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/k12inc-loss-submission-form?id=11309&from=1

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased: (a) Berry common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018; or (b) Berry securities between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2021

According to the complaint, Berry Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; (ii) Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs; (iii) the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BRY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/berry-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=11309&from=1

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Class Period: May 16, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2021

Throughout the class period, Pinterest, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (ii) which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (iii) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (iv) and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PINS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form?id=11309&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





