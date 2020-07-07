The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRA, CLNY and CEMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Class Period: April 26, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

The PRA lawsuit alleges that ProAssurance Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment; (ii) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (iii) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PRA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/proassurance-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=7797&from=1

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY)

Class Period: August 9, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The CLNY lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Colony Capital, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Colony's sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estate's portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony's financial and operating results; (ii) certain of Colony's remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at a significant risk of default; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CLNY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/colony-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7797&from=1

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

Class Period: March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CEMI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chembio-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7797&from=1

