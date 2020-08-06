The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IDEX, BKD and KL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Class Period: March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

During the class period, Ideanomics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global Division in Qingdao, China (the "MEG Center") was not "a one million square foot EV expo center" as the Company had stated in press releases; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strongly as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - April 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

According to the complaint, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

Throughout the class period, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

