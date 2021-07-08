The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRVB, WPG and SPCE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Class Period: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Provention Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab Biologics License Application ("BLA") was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PRVB: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/provention-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?id=17482&from=1

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Class Period: November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2021

The WPG lawsuit alleges that Washington Prime Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in WPG: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/washington-prime-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=17482&from=1

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

The SPCE lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SPCE: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/virgin-galactic-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=17482&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654681/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-PRVB-WPG-and-SPCE



