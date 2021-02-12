The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, SWI and OTGLY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, ... The Klein Law Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /February 11, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021

Throughout the class period, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

Class Period: October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2021

SolarWinds Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC PINK:OTGLY)

Class Period: January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2021

During the class period, CD Projekt S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, defendants were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the Company would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, the Company would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

