The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WWE, TLRY and INO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in WWE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

Class Period: January 15, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

During the class period, Tilray, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the "ABG Agreement")were significantly overstated; (ii) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in TLRY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tilray-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

Learn about your recoverable losses in INO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587511/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-WWE-TLRY-and-INO



