The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WWE, TLRY and INO
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)
Class Period: February 7, 2019 to February 5, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.
Learn about your recoverable losses in WWE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)
Class Period: January 15, 2019 to March 2, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020
During the class period, Tilray, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the "ABG Agreement")were significantly overstated; (ii) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in TLRY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tilray-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)
Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020
According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.
Learn about your recoverable losses in INO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6241&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587511/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-WWE-TLRY-and-INO