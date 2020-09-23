The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AEP, VXRT and FSLY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

According to the complaint, American Electric Power Company, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Class Period: June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

Vaxart, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed ('OWS'), a program which commits the federal government to massive funding for the development of COVID-19 vaccines; 2) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies chosen to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; and 3) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - August 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Fastly, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

