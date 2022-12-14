From Kleenex to Kotex: Inside the ICE House Podcast with Alison Lewis and Robert Long

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Robert Long, Kimberly-Clark's chief R&D officer, and Alison Lewis, the company's chief growth officer, recently sat down with host Josh King for an Inside the ICE House Podcast interview at the New York Stock Exchange to discuss Kimberly-Clark's 150-year legacy of purpose-led innovation and what comes next.

During the conversation, Alison and Robert shared insights on how Kimberly-Clark leverages the power of its iconic brands to accelerate change and ‘grow for good,' how its purpose of Better Care for a Better World drew them to the company and impacts how they approach their work, and the role of disruptive innovation as Kimberly-Clark looks ahead to the future.

Listen to the full episode here. Learn more here about the Inside the ICE House Podcast series.

About Inside the ICE House

Inside the ICE House, a podcast produced by Intercontinental Exchange, takes listeners behind the historic façade of the New York Stock Exchange and inside the global financial marketplace. The episodes, recorded in the Library of the NYSE, feature conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries who walk through our doors with a dream of building businesses and changing the world.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com

Story continues

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: www.kimberly-clark.com/esg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731782/From-Kleenex-to-Kotex-Inside-the-ICE-House-Podcast-with-Alison-Lewis-and-Robert-Long



