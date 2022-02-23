‘KLAYDICE,’ Klaytn-based P2E game project, attracts investment from Kakao KRUST

Klaydice is a P2E game built on Klaytn blockchain. Since the beginning of February, Klaydice has been raising funds for the expansion of its ecosystem and communities across the world. As a lead VC, Krust, a subsidiary of Kakao, has invested in the Klaydice project.

On February 23, 2022, KLAYDICE, a Klaytn-based P2E and NFT platform, announced that Krust, a subsidiary of Kakao, invested in the KLAYDICE project in the current round of investment as the lead VC.

KLAYDICE is a project that connects the rapidly growing virtual worlds (P2E games, SNS, metaverse, etc.) into one world using the KLAYDICE NFT. KLAYDICE is a P2E version of its traditional version mobile game, Dicast: Rules of Chaos, which has 800K global users and 1M downloads on app stores and will be the first P2E game launched this year.

In addition to KLAYDICE, various P2E games such as Tank Royal, Hero Dash, and Jewel Island, will be launched this year. The in-game NFTs will be sold at its own NFT marketplace, and can be purchased with the DICE tokens, the key currency of the KLAYDICE ecosystem.

KLAYDICE plans to speed up the global expansion of Klaytn and KLAYDICE ecosystems based on its current and new incoming global user base.

Krust is the holding company in charge of all of Kakao’s overseas ventures. Headquartered in Singapore, it seeks to discover and invest in projects with high growth potential globally. Krust operates alongside Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organisation which disburses grants to accelerate ecosystem growth on Klaytn.

KALYDICE officials said, "With Krust, a global venture, we plan to speed up the global expansion of Klaytn and KLAYDICE, and we will disclose the rest of our investors and strategic partners sequentially."

