Klay Thompson: Scouting report and accolades

Klay Thompson|#11

Golden State Warriors

Position: G Born: 02/08/90 Height: 6-6 / 1.98 Weight: 205 lbs. / 93 kg. Salary: $40,600,080

SCOUTING REPORT

Might be the second-best shooter ever… Can hit shots from anywhere on the floor… Catch-and-shoot extraordinaire, he doesn’t need the ball in his hands much to create damage… Capable of torrid streaks… Among the best perimeter defenders basketball has seen lately… Truly a two-way player… Very good motor… Not much of a shot creator… We’ll probably never know how good he’s as a No. 1 option, but what a devastating player as a sidekick… Gradually returning to pre-injury form.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 5 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2015, 2016)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2019)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 205.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25

Standing reach: 8-foot-7.5

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9

