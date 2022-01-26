Klay Thompson to return tonight

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson will play tonight.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, and Kevon Looney are the starters tonight against the Mavs. – 8:21 PM

Per Kerr: Klay Thompson will play tonight. 9:02 tip @theeagledallas – 8:17 PM

Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson (who was questionable) will start tonight vs. Mavs.

This is the Mavs’ first time facing Thompson since March 23, 2019. – 8:17 PM

Klay Thompson, questionable with L knee soreness, is a go tonight. In the starting lineup per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM

Klay Thompson will play tonight and start. Porter will start at PF. – 8:16 PM

Klay Thompson will be available and start after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 8:16 PM

Got a ton of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including this: What’s the concern level over Klay Thompson’s sore knee? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:39 PM

After not practicing on Monday, Klay Thompson is questionable for the Warriors’ contest against the Mavericks on Tuesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/24/inj… – 1:00 PM

After not practicing on Monday, Klay Thompson is questionable for the Warriors’ contest against the Mavericks on Tuesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/24/inj… – 4:00 AM

“I think Klay (Thompson) said it the other day, ‘I don’t care if I miss 100, I’m shooting the next one.'” #Suns Cam Johnson after a 5-of-8 night from 3 in Monday’s win over #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/atlM86K7s8 – 1:09 AM

Duane Washington might as well be Klay Thompson if you’re the Pelicans — so guard him! He just hit his 5th three-pointer of the game to give the Pacers a 95-92 lead with 6:44 left. – 10:04 PM

After a late scratch, the Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson on Sunday against the Jazz due to knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/23/inj… – 10:00 PM

Klay Thompson was a late scratch yesterday. So is there any sense that his absence could extend beyond missing just that one game? Marc J. Spears: Yeah, no warriors aren’t too concerned. This is the same knee that’s clever in the finals and that game six against the raptors, but it’s just some soreness and they’re erring on the side of caution. Everything I’m hearing is he’s expected to play tomorrow night against Dallas. -via YouTube / January 25, 2022

Monte Poole: Klay Thompson (L knee) did not practice with Warriors today and is questionable for tomorrow vs Mavericks, per Steve Kerr -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / January 24, 2022

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 23, 2022