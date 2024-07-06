Klay Thompson posts heartfelt message to Bay Area, thanks Warriors

Klay Thompson officially said goodbye to the Bay Area and the Golden State Warriors.

The 34-year-old shooting guard posted a heartfelt message on social media Friday.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day one,” Thompson said on Instagram. “I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the Warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again.”

The Mavericks agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Warriors that sent Thompson to Dallas after 13 seasons in the Bay Area.

Thompson won four NBA championships and he was selected to five All-Star teams as a member of the Warriors. Thompson and star guard Stephen Curry were known as the “Splash Brothers” during their time together with the Warriors. They represented what many believe was the greatest shooting backcourt of all time.

The Warriors released a statement thanking Thompson after trading him to Dallas, and the organization announced they intend to retire his No. 11.

Warriors statement on Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/qIscaFW5mN — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Klay Thompson thanks Warriors, Bay Area after run with Golden State