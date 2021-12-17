Klay Thompson entering final stages of a return to play

Marc J. Spears: The Warriors say Klay Thompson‘a recovery timeline remains on-schedule. Final stages of his preparation for return-to-play will be conducted with the Warriors. The Warriors say his return date will be announced when finalized and available.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Klay Thompson back for #Suns-#Warriors on #Christmas Day? pic.twitter.com/nkj1A6nfRy – 2:11 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Warriors just announced that Klay Thompson’s timeline is on schedule following a “successful rehab assignment” with Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

“His return date will be announced when finalized and available,” the team says. – 2:04 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Klay Thompson completed a successful rehab assignment with Santa Cruz, the Warriors say. The final stages of his return to play will be conducted with the Warriors. No return date has been announced yet. – 2:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors reportedly don’t plan for Klay Thompson to make his highly-anticipated return from injury before Dec. 28. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 1:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Seeing Dario Saric on bench, crazy #Suns are 22-5, been up 22 on Wiz and he’s been out all year.

Ayton 8 games. Booker 7.

Other teams w/o superstars. Kawhi with Clippers.

Murray, Porter Jr. in Denver.

Klay still out for Warriors.

LeBron missed time. Doncic, too, but 22-5? – 10:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

We left at 1:45 PM to take our daughter to soccer. We got home at 7 PM. NBA news during that time:

-Zion out 4-6

-No Klay on Xmas

-LA signs IT

-LA protocols

-Okoro protocols

-Portis protocols

-Windy City out of Showcase

-Parker protocols

-Kings protocols

1 good story in there. – 8:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Klay Thompson return will be after Christmas nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 6:01 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest on Klay Thompson, who won’t return until Dec. 28 — at the earliest: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 4:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Warriors do not plan for Klay Thompson to debut on either Dec. 20 or Dec. 23 home games, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Thompson won’t come back on Christmas. So earliest possible return would be Dec. 28 — with Thompson ramping up conditioning over next couple weeks. – 3:19 PM

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis sent out a warning to the rest of the league, saying Klay’s comeback will be “scary” for other teams. Although an exact date is unknown at this time, Thompson said during an Instagram live on Dec. 3 that his return could be in a few weeks or a month. And whether Christmas comes early this year for Dub Nation or not, it’s safe to say Klay’s return is coming soon. “That’s going to be scary for other teams because of how they are playing right now,” Ellis told 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” on Friday. “But you can tell he’s determined to get back. He’s doing it the right way, not trying to rush back too fast.” -via NBC Sports / December 12, 2021

Ellis, who battled a handful of injuries over the years — including his infamous ankle sprain suffered in a moped accident — offered a piece of advice to Klay. “The only thing I can tell him is, just keep working hard, stay focused and not try to overdo too much to where you can set yourself back. Just keep working hard and get strong, you going to be all right,” Ellis said. -via NBC Sports / December 12, 2021