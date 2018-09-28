Klay Thompson is enjoying this Warriors streak: 'I love coming to work every day'

Klay Thompson doesn't want to see an end to his time with the Warriors or their successful streak in recent years, including back-to-back NBA championships.

The four-time NBA All-Star is enjoying the team's current run as Golden State gears up for preseason which begins Saturday at Oracle Arena.

"It's awesome," Thompson said after Thursday's practice, via ESPN. "Makes you want to win now, though, that's for sure. Makes you want to make the most of it. I think we have in the last two years.

"It's crazy because we are back-to-back champs, but at the same time I feel like we're all relatively young and we can still get to another level and keep winning. Not just this year, but years beyond. Not a lot of guys can do that with their team. So I love coming to work every day because I realize this is a special group and a special time to be a Warrior."

Thompson has spent his entire seven-year career with the Warriors and will be approaching free agency after this upcoming season.

"It's hard to walk away from something," he added. "You were here when it started, and, yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can."

The 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft is confident that he will stay by the Bay.

"It's just how I feel to be honest," Thompson said. "This place, it's home. I love living in the Bay Area."