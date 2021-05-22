Klay Thompson eager to come back after watching Warriors get eliminated: 'I've never been hungrier'
Most of the Golden State Warriors will take a short break from basketball after being eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, but not Klay Thompson. Following the loss, Thompson said he's "never been hungrier" to get back on the court.
Thompson missed the last two seasons due to injuries. A torn ACL caused Thompson to miss the 2019-20 NBA season. As Thompson was preparing for the 2020-21 season, he tore his Achilles. After watching the Warriors struggle the past two years, Thompson wrote a message on Instagram telling fans he can't wait to return.
Thompson said his work was "just getting started." He added that he believes his best ball is ahead of him, and that the Warriors will return to being an elite team.
How will Klay Thompson perform after two years away?
If the Warriors are hoping to return to glory, getting Thompson, 31, back to his usual production would go a long way. Prior to both injuries, Thompson was one of the premier shooters in the game. He averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds during his last healthy season.
While ACL and Achilles injuries are concerning, there's hope Thompson can return without losing his effectiveness. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant didn't seem to lose much after coming back from an Achilles injury. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from the injury. He returned for the 2020-21 NBA season and averaged 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.
