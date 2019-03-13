Klay Thompson apologizes to Warriors fans after criticizing them following home loss to Suns

Klay Thompson apologized Wednesday after he criticized Warriors fans for their lack of energy on Sunday during their loss to the Suns at Oracle Arena. (Noah Graham/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson apologized on Wednesday after he called out the Warriors home crowd following their 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night — in which he slammed them for their lack of energy.

I love DubNation. We have the greatest fan base in sports. We feed greatly off their energy in Oracle and I meant no disrespect. #timetogotowork #roadwarriors — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) March 13, 2019

Now, it’s easy to understand why Thompson was frustrated. The defending NBA champions had just lost to the Suns — who have won just 16 games all year — at Oracle Arena.

While he certainly did his part — Thompson dropped 28 points to lead Golden State in the loss — he let the fans have it after the loss, not understanding why they don’t have more energy with so few games left in Oakland before the team moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

"I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too," Thompson said after the loss. "Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

He’s not alone, however. Golden State coach Steve Kerr partially backed him up on Monday.

The Warriors have been at the top of the NBA for several years now. Their level of success has become customary — to both players on the team and their fans — and that’s taken a slight toll, he said.

Regardless, Kerr said he knows it’s still his job to give their fans something to be excited about.

"I think I understood what he was talking about," Kerr said on Monday, via ESPN. "But, it's all tied together. When you play well, when you play with a great energy and a great pace and spirit, the fans are going to be naturally more excited. And on the flip side, the fans were probably more excited five years ago than they are now because the journey was fresh and new, and it's different now. It's different for everybody.

“I do know one thing — that we really thrive on the energy at Oracle. I think the fans have helped us win at a high level, and we need them, but we got to give them more to cheer about, for sure."

