Klay Thompson announces charity golf tournament for Bahamas, rips Trump Administration aid efforts

Klay Thompson is adding his name to the list of public figures stepping up to help The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian — and he’s got a strong message for those in the White House who are unwilling to welcome those affected by the storm’s path stateside.

The Golden State star took to Instagram to announce that all proceeds from his upcoming celebrity golf tournament will go towards relief efforts in The Bahamas.

Thompson’s father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, was born in Nassau and spent his formative years in the Caribbean nation before moving to Miami as a teenager. The Thompsons still have family in The Bahamas and continually return to the islands.

But the announcement of Klay’s charity efforts was only half of what the Warriors’ mainstay had to say.

Thompson ripped the Trump Administration for “not welcoming our Bahamian neighbors in their greatest time of need,” calling the White House’s decision not to grant temporary protected status to those fleeing the devastation inexcusable.

He went on to point out the shame in Americans using the islands as their “playground” before turning their backs on the nation that greets tourists with open arms.

“I am extremely saddened by the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas,” Thompson wrote in a post on his foundation’s website. “When my family and I started this foundation, a main goal was to support my father’s home country, a place that has many lasting memories for us. Now, they need our help more than ever. We will be focused on not only the short-term, but also the long-term relief, while working with local personnel to provide impactful support to the area and people in need.”

Among those who responded with support for Thompson’s Instagam post were NBA alums Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Festus Ezeli and MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler.

Thompson’s golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, California.





