Klay Thompson out against Jazz with knee soreness

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says.

‘It was like a religious experience. And I’m not kidding.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, sharing his memories of Klay Thompson’s 37-pt quarter seven years ago today – 7:08 PM

Steve Kerr on 7th anniversary of Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter: "It was like a religious experience."

Seven years ago today, Klay scored 37 points in a quarter against the Kings. "It was like a religious experience… one of the most powerful moments of my life." – Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr said Rick Celebrini advised that he thinks Klay Thompson should sit out after doing some pre-game work and noticing a “tweak” in his left knee – 7:00 PM

Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are both available

Klay Thompson is now out with knee soreness. Nothing serious. Just precautionary

Hassan Whiteside is still out – 6:58 PM

If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.

Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.

Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM

pic.twitter.com/Q3W7di3i7m – 1:31 PM

Five years ago today: Dion Waiters happened, memes were born.

youtube.com/watch?v=4UDbB3… – 12:29 PM

Thompson was perfect in his record-setting third quarter, shooting 13-13 from the field (9-9 on 3P) and 2-2 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/DCy8X9ay3A – 11:01 AM

What has been your message to Klay in his return? (Thompson is currently on a restriction of 20 minutes — with the plan of gradually increasing by five minutes every few weeks before he is a full-go for the postseason.) Stephen Curry: I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2022

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022

The origin of Thompson’s 177-game absence occurred in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Green was a member of that Raptors championship team, and he was whistled for a foul after he attempted a chase-down block on Thompson. The collision caused the five-time All-Star to land awkwardly on his left leg, tearing his ACL. “If I can take that play back, I would,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. “No one wants to see a great player go down, and no one wants to be the cause of that. It wasn’t intentional. I’m glad that he’s back. The game has missed him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022