Klay Thompson out against Jazz with knee soreness

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was like a religious experience. And I’m not kidding.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, sharing his memories of Klay Thompson’s 37-pt quarter seven years ago today – 7:08 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on 7th anniversary of Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter: “It was like a religious experience.” pic.twitter.com/Y5tp0beIyc7:05 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Seven years ago today, Klay scored 37 points in a quarter against the Kings. “It was like a religious experience… one of the most powerful moments of my life.” – Steve Kerr – 7:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Rick Celebrini advised that he thinks Klay Thompson should sit out after doing some pre-game work and noticing a “tweak” in his left knee – 7:00 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are both available
Klay Thompson is now out with knee soreness. Nothing serious. Just precautionary
Hassan Whiteside is still out – 6:58 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Utah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says. It is Thompson’s surgically repaired knee but Kerr called it “nothing too concerning.” – 6:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will be a late scratch tonight vs Jazz with left knee soreness. Kerr stressed that it’s “nothing too concerning.” – 6:56 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson (knee) is a late scratch and will not play today against the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:54 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Klay Thompson will not play tonight as he rests his surgically repaired knee. Steve Kerr said it’s nothing serious, just a little soreness that’s to be expected – 6:53 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson (knee soreness) a late scratch for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr – 6:53 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight against the Jazz. He experienced some knee soreness is his left knee — the one that was surgically repaired. He’s considered day to day. – 6:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight with some knee soreness and is OUT vs. the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:53 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. – 6:52 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Klay Thompson won’t play vs. the Jazz due to knee soreness. – 6:52 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
On this day seven years ago, Klay erupted for 37 points in one quarter 🤯
(via @NBAHistory)
pic.twitter.com/Q3W7di3i7m1:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Seven years ago today: Klay Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter.
Five years ago today: Dion Waiters happened, memes were born.
youtube.com/watch?v=4UDbB3…12:29 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson scored 52 points – including an NBA-record 37 in the third quarter – in a 126-101 win over the Kings.
Thompson was perfect in his record-setting third quarter, shooting 13-13 from the field (9-9 on 3P) and 2-2 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/DCy8X9ay3A11:01 AM

What has been your message to Klay in his return? (Thompson is currently on a restriction of 20 minutes — with the plan of gradually increasing by five minutes every few weeks before he is a full-go for the postseason.) Stephen Curry: I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2022

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022

The origin of Thompson’s 177-game absence occurred in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Green was a member of that Raptors championship team, and he was whistled for a foul after he attempted a chase-down block on Thompson. The collision caused the five-time All-Star to land awkwardly on his left leg, tearing his ACL. “If I can take that play back, I would,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. “No one wants to see a great player go down, and no one wants to be the cause of that. It wasn’t intentional. I’m glad that he’s back. The game has missed him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022

