KLA Laboratories, Inc. Announces the Opening of their Irvine office Location

KLA Laboratories to provide its full scope of services to the West Coast market.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Dearborn, Michigan-based KLA Laboratories, Inc., a 94-year-old family-owned firm providing a range of information technology and communication projects and services, announces the opening of a KLA office in Irvine, California.

KLA Laboratories, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Press release picture

"KLA is thrilled to announce the opening of our office in Irvine, California" said Matt O'Bryan, President and CEO of KLA Laboratories. "Our customer base is continually expanding, so we felt it was the right time to establish a presence on the West Coast which builds on the success of the Las Vegas Regional office we opened in 2016. In addition to our offices in Dearborn and Las Vegas, our Irvine location expands our regional diversity and allows us to better support our clients on a national level".

KLA Laboratories is an industry leader in the design, installation, commissioning, and operation of networks. The company has unique expertise working in stadiums, arenas, entertainment centers, manufacturing facilities, campuses, airports, and other large properties. KLA will provide its full scope of services to the West Coast market from the company's new location and will continue to serve KLA's key clients. A grand opening is planned for the office in the Summer of 2023.

About KLA Laboratories

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company integrating advanced technology solutions for Wireless Networks, DAS, IT Networks, A/V Technologies, Network Cabling, and Audio/Visual Productions. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information, follow KLA on social media or visit www.klalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Chimento

kchimento@klalabs.com

313-846-3800

SOURCE: KLA Laboratories





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752344/KLA-Laboratories-Inc-Announces-the-Opening-of-their-Irvine-office-Location



