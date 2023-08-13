KLA Insiders Sold US$1.2m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KLA

The Executive VP, Mary Wilkinson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$320 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$479). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Mary Wilkinson's holding.

Insiders in KLA didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of KLA

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. KLA insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$101m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KLA Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded KLA shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the KLA insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for KLA you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

