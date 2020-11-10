Klövern announces terms of the preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLÖVERN’S CONDITIONAL RESOLUTION TO CONDUCT AN ISSUANCE OF SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR KLÖVERN’S SHAREHOLDERS. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

On 6 October 2020, the Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (“Klövern” or “the Company”) resolved on a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”), subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 November 2020. The Board of Directors has today decided that the following terms shall apply to the issue.

THE PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE IN BRIEF

The purpose of the Preferential Rights Issue is to give the Company headroom for continued value creation through selective acquisitions to the Swedish or international property portfolio, project development of commercial and residential premises, and to give the Company a strengthened balance sheet, lower leverage and thereby increased financial flexibility.

Shareholders in Klövern have preferential rights, for ordinary share of class A and class B, to subscribe for one (1) new share per four (4) existing shares of class A and class B, respectively.

The subscription price has been set to SEK 10 per share, which, given that the Preferential Rights Issue is fully subscribed, will provide proceeds of SEK 2,063 million before transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million.

The record date for participation in the Preferential Rights Issue is 17 November 2020.

The subscription period runs from, 19 November 2020, up to and including, 3 December 2020.

The Preferential Rights Issue is subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 November 2020.

The two largest shareholders, of the share capital, Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group AB (publ), which together represent 33.8 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 32.6 per cent of the total number of votes in Klövern 1 , have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. In addition, Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and Handelsbanken Fonder, which together represent 11.9 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 6.7 per cent of the total number of votes in Klövern 1 , have expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue.

, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. In addition, Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and Handelsbanken Fonder, which together represent 11.9 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 6.7 per cent of the total number of votes in Klövern , have expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. The part of the Preferential Rights Issue that is not covered by subscription commitments, is guaranteed by Rutger Arnhult’s company M2 Asset Management AB (publ). Thus, the Preferential Rights Issue is fully covered.



TERMS OF THE PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE

Klövern’s existing holders of ordinary shares have preferential rights to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the same class (class A & B respectively) in proportion to the number of ordinary shares that the holder already owns (primary preferential right). Shareholders who on the record date 17 November 2020 are registered as the holder of ordinary shares of class A and class B in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden for Klövern, have preferential right to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Preferential Rights Issue in proportion to the number of ordinary shares of class A and class B, respectively, held on the record date. For each ordinary share of class A and class B held on the record date, shareholders will receive one (1) subscription right of class A and class B, respectively. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for shares with preferential rights, whereby four (4) subscription rights of class A and class B entitle subscription of one (1) new ordinary share of class A and class B respectively.



Ordinary shares that are not subscribed for through primary preferential right will primarily be offered to existing shareholders in Klövern, regardless of whether they own ordinary or preference shares, which have notified their interest to subscribe for new ordinary shares without support from subscription rights (subsidiary preferential right). If ordinary shares offered in this way are not sufficient for the subscription that takes place with subsidiary preferential right, the ordinary shares shall be distributed among the subscribers in proportion to the total number of shares they held in the Company prior thereto, regardless of whether they own ordinary or preference shares. To the extent that this cannot be done, the distribution of shares shall be made by the drawing of lots. Secondly, allotment shall be made to other investors who have subscribed for shares in the Preferential Rights Issue without support of preferential rights and, in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares subscribed for and to the extent this cannot be done, by the drawing of lots. Thereafter, allotment shall be made to Rutger Arnhult’s company M2 Asset Management AB (publ) in accordance with the guarantee commitment described below.

Provided that the Preferential Rights Issue is fully subscribed, Klöverns share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 412,518,618, from SEK 1,864,875,960 to not more than SEK 2,277,394,578, by issuance of not more than 206,259,309 new ordinary shares of class A and class B, respectively. If fully subscribed, the Preferential Rights Issue will increase the number of ordinary shares in the Company with 206,259,309 ordinary shares, from 915,993,980 ordinary shares to 1,122,253,289 ordinary shares, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 18.1 per cent of the total number of shares and 19.8 per cent of the total number of votes1 in the Company. Shareholders choosing not to participate in the Preferential Rights Issue have the opportunity to fully or partly financially compensate themselves for this dilution by selling their subscription rights.

Story continues