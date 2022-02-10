Klépierre: NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF A BOND MATURING IN MAY 2022

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF

EARLY REDEMPTION OF A BOND MATURING IN MAY 2022

Paris — February 10, 2022

Klépierre announces today the exercise of the residual maturity call option embedded in its €100 million bond maturing on May 25, 2022 and bearing a 1.10% coupon (ISIN code: FR0013514213). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the notes set forth in the Base Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 and the final terms of the Notes dated May 19, 2020, this option allows Klépierre to redeem at par, all the outstanding notes three months prior to their initial maturity date.

The early redemption will take place on February 25, 2022. The notes will be redeemed at par for a total of €100,000,000 plus interest accrued from the previous coupon payment date (inclusive) up to the early redemption date (exclusive) for €831,780.

This early bond repayment optimizes Klépierre’s liquidity position, following recent disposals closed in December 2021.

Société Générale Securities Services acts as paying agent for the purpose of this transaction.

AGENDA February 16, 2022 2021 full-year earnings (after market close) April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting

