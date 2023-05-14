Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Klöckner & Co's shares before the 18th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Klöckner & Co stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of €9.705. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Klöckner & Co can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Klöckner & Co paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Klöckner & Co's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.3% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Klöckner & Co has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Has Klöckner & Co got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Klöckner & Co from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Klöckner & Co as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Klöckner & Co. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Klöckner & Co and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

