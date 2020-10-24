KKR 161/4 in 15 Overs | KKR vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Gets the Breakthrough, Removes Sunil Narine

KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a much-win situation when they play a high-flying Delhi Capitals in match 42 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Eoin Morgan’s KKR are fourth in the points table with 10 points from as many games but could stare down the barrel if they lose another game. They were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match which, added to their heavy defeats to Mumbai Indians and against RCB in the reverse fixture, have taken a massive hit to their net run-rate. But KKR still have destiny on their hands and can secure a playoff berth with a win in each of their last four games. KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 42 Preview: Delhi Capitals Looking to Put Campaign Back on Track Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi are quite comfortably seated in the second place on the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from 10 games, the same as their rivals MI on top and RCB in third. A win over KKR, who they beat by 18 runs in the previous fixture, will once again reclaim the top position for Delhi and also seal their spot in the final four. Delhi lost to Kings XI Punjab, their only third loss in IPL 2020, in their previous game and will be eager to return back to winning. KKR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The second place and number of wins under the belt give Delhi and captain Shreyas Iyer the option of resting their key players with playoff now only looking mere formalities. DC rested pacer Anrich Nortje against Punjab and could rest Kagiso Rabada for this game which would come as a big relief for KKR, who were blown away by RCB’s pace attack in their previous match.

KKR dished one of the worst batting performances this IPL against RCB and could only muster 84/8 in 20 overs after Mohammed Siraj ran through their top order. KKR were reeling at 3/3 at one stage and it was only captain Morgan’s 30 that helped them cross the 50-run barrier. Their batting have flopped throughout the season and injuries to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine haven’t helped either. In case, both are available against Delhi, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton could be dropped.