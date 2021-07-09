KKR’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti Flaunts Toned Body in Latest Insta Post

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who is a part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has shared a mirror selfie of himself.

Nagarkoti, a right-arm fast bowler and U-19 world cup winner, is flaunting his perfectly toned body. From the looks, it can be concluded that the photo has been clicked right after shower.

The young cricketer has captioned the post as, “You have two choices: me or selfie?? DECIDE!”The picture featuring him in a towel has been much loved by his virtual family. Till now, it has crossed 30 thousand likes and has received comments complimenting his fitness and ‘hot’ body.

The cricketer had shared a very similar picture in April as well. This mirror selfie has also been clicked right after bath. In this picture,too, he has only wrapped a white towel around his waist. He has leaned towards his left to strike an apt pose for the photograph. This snap was much loved by his Instagram family. The fast bowler teamed up his post with a motivational caption as he wrote, “If you are searching for that one person who will change your life, take a look in the mirror.”

Kamlesh also urged his fans and followers to book their vaccination slots at the earliest while sharing a photo of taking the shot. He is wearing a plain black round neck t-shirt with a pair of blue lowers. The cricketer has also matched the colour of his shoes and socks with the colour of his outfit. He has opted for a printed black mask as a protective measure against the virus. Many netizens in the comments also asked him which vaccine he took while some of them extended their good wishes and prayers for his good health.

Across the 2020 and 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, Kamlesh has picked up five wickets in a total of 11 games that he has played for KKR.

