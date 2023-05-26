KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.06

KKB Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:KKB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.06 on 15th of June. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for KKB Engineering Berhad

KKB Engineering Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, KKB Engineering Berhad's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 159.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that KKB Engineering Berhad has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing rapidly, KKB Engineering Berhad paid out a very high 136% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

Our Thoughts On KKB Engineering Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think KKB Engineering Berhad's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for KKB Engineering Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here