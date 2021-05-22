When Omission of KK Shailaja and Release of Tarun Tejpal Ruled Social Media Discussions Last Week
As we move our lives online during the pandemic, the voices of women have become louder than ever. The past week too witnessed events from different fields. Here’s a quick look on the topics and conversations that caught the attention of women in the last one week.
The most disputed topic perhaps will be the decision to drop former state health minister KK Shailaja from the new Kerala Cabinet.
Author Meena Kandasamy and CPIML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan expressed their views on this.
Can anyone say they did not expect it? Women are great when they are accessories & shadows. The minute they show the slightest sign of overshadowing, they are shown the door. What gymnastics are comrades going to perform to explain why Shailaja isn't in? Unless it was her choice
— meena kandasamy || stand with #palestine 🇵🇸 (@meenakandasamy) May 18, 2021
Arguments for dropping #shailajateacher from the Kerala cabinet are not convincing.
- Surely a cabinet needs a judicious mix of experience + new faces?
- Why drop an exemplary health minister in the middle of a pandemic?
- Why drop a precious woman leader with mass acceptance?
— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 18, 2021
- The grace, empathy, quiet competence, clear communication displayed by #shailajateacher during an unprecedented pandemic, helped contrast LDF Govt of Kerala with the dismal role of Harsh Vardhan, Modi, Yogi etc. Dropping her as Health Min isn't in consonance with this mandate.
— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 18, 2021
In another incident, former Tehelka editor-in-chief, Tarun Tejpal who was accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague in 2013, was acquitted of of all charges by a session court recently. Here is what women from different fields have to say about this judgement.
Should girls/women even bother filing formal complaints, fighting cases for decades? Genuine question.
What is even the point?#TarunTejpal https://t.co/zTlswnNd4u
— Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) May 21, 2021
After fighting for 8 long years and suffering through unending trauma, the survivor has not received justice. This is a demoralising verdict for all those women who, despite everything, take the risk of not staying silent after suffering through sexual assault.
— Priyanka Dubey (@writetopd) May 21, 2021
Court has given a verdict, that may or may not be challenged in higher courts. But heart goes out to the survivors because it WILL get tougher to be heard.
— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 21, 2021
Our fight for justice has become longer. Disgusted by this man bouncing like a balloon onto the "false complaints" bandwagon. After repeated, clear, admissions of non consensual sexual advances. By his florid celebratory letter dt 2 days prior to judgment https://t.co/p0tjrha5l9
— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) May 21, 2021
Meanwhile, journalist Mitali Mukherjee put across an important question about the third wave of coronavirus.
Also find it concerning & odd how media narrative has switched to 'preparedness for Wave 3'. Are we done handling the emergencies of Wave 2? Have we seen any accountability/ answers to the missteps of Wave 2 ? Why are we trying to shift the goal post ? #COVID19 #VaccineShortage https://t.co/v9N4okJBmi
— Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) May 21, 2021
Palestinian-Canadian lawyer, Diana Buttu tweeted about the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.
This isn’t a ”ceasefire” - never is. Israel will continue to kill Palestinians by land, sea and air in the coming days, weeks and months as it has done with every ”ceasefire”. #FreePalestine
— Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) May 20, 2021
In what can be called a positive news, American singer Demi Lovato came out as non-binary.
Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021