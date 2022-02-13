Kizmet Impact plans IPO to bring change-making investments to everyday investors

·4 min read

TORONTO — For average investors entering the responsible investing space, many of the options most focused on making a measurable impact are out of reach.

One fund management company is trying to change that with plans for a publicly traded fund geared toward "impact investments," a subset of responsible investing that has more specific and measurable criteria.

“The idea of doing a public listing for this was in a sense that idea of democratizing impact investing, making it more accessible to a wider base of investors,” said James Tansey, chief executive of Kizmet Impact Capital.

Impact investments focus on companies and initiatives that make social and environmental impacts a core part of their business, while still providing a financial return.

The category goes beyond the popular environmental, social and governance investments that screen companies on their performance and focuses more on investments meant to create a measurable positive outcome.

It’s also a much smaller space than the broader world of ESG-- environmental, social and governance-focused investing, which has grown in popularity over the past decade as investors seek out companies and projects that offer more than a financial return on investment. The Global Impact Investing Network estimates the worldwide impact market to be worth about $915 million, while investments in Canada that factor in ESG issues are estimated to top$3.2 trillion, according to the Responsible Investment Association.

Impact investing emerged as a concept from the philanthropic space in 2007 or so, though the idea goes back decades, and the actual financial capital still comes mainly from foundations, institutions and government in private transactions. Retail investors who want in on the action haven't had much chance up to now.

There are increasing options for accredited investors, including funds offered by Vancouver-based Deetken Impact, but they require at least a $250,000 investment (several others start off at a million dollars). Other organizations such as Toronto-based Rally Impact and Kitchener, Ont.-based Sarona Asset Management are also active in the accredited investor space.

Kizmet hopes to attract retail investors and institutional investors limited to public markets when it launches on the Neo Exchange, expected in April or May. The fund plans to close a $2.5-millon financing by the end of February, then plans to raise $30 millionconcurrent with the stock exchange launch.

Tansey said the fund will focus on Canada and U.S.-based companies in impact-focused areas of food, health and technology.

“Some of our companies include groups that are looking at digital apps for diabetes prevention and reversal, or a vegan fast food chain. So it's sort of fundamentally different products than you'll see in most public equities.”

Kizmetsays it's among the first to offer public market access to impact investments, though a lotdepends on how the term is defined. What constitutes an impact investment, and how the impacts are measured, are still evolving as numerous groups work to create standards and definitions.

Tansey said the Kizmet will focus on UN sustainable development goals and adhere to the IRIS+ framework created by the Global Impact Investing Network.

While still improving, the systems have already come a long way, said Lindsay Wallace, a director of the Canada Forum for Impact Investment and Development.

“It's always going to continue to improve, and there will be changes and so on, but I think we're certainly much further ahead than a few years ago.”

Canada is moving along in several fronts on impact investing, including partnerships between CAFIID and the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners bring more attention to the sector, while the Federal government recently launched the $755-million Social Finance Fund. Companies are also getting involved in the space including Telus launching a $100-million fund in 2020.

What’s clear, said Wallace, is that there’s growing interest and momentum.

“Particularly maybe with the younger generations, people are becoming much more aware of where their money is actually going, with some of the impact that it's having," she said.

"There's a greater recognition of how interconnected we all are. Certainly the pandemic has helped to reinforce that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Home sales The Canadian Real Estate Association will release January home sales figures on Tuesday. The association said last month that annual home sales reached a new high in 2021, eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 by about 20 per cent. Inflation Statistics Canada will report its consumer price index for January on Wednesday. The annual pace of inflation in December climbed to 4.8 per cent, up from 4.

  • Ontario declares state of emergency, announces "severe" consequences for blockades

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a province-wide state of emergency as anti-vaccine mandate protests continue to block streets in Ottawa and access to the busiest border crossing in North America.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality

    BEIJING (AP) — Across two pandemic Olympics set in Asian countries, Asian American women fronting the Games have encountered a whiplashing duality — prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home. The world’s most elite and international sporting event, which pits athletes and countries against each other, underscores along the way the crude reality that many Asian women face: of only being seen when they have something to off

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. “I am an optimist and I believ

  • Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play. The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Th

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Hanifin leads Flames in 5-2 win over Maple Leafs

    CALGARY — Led by Noah Hanifin, Calgary's defence went on the offence on Thursday leading the red-hot Flames to a fifth straight victory. Hanifin had a goal an assist and fellow blueliners Oliver Kylington and Rasmus Andersson also scored as Calgary erupted for four goals in the second period in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tied 1-1 in the second, the go-ahead goal at 13:03 came when Andersson carried the puck into the corner before zipping a pass across the top of the crease to his de

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Russians unhappy despite 2-0 start in hockey at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Just because the Russians won their first two games at the Olympics with a couple of shutouts doesn't mean they're happy about it. The defending champions and gold medal favorites in the men’s hockey tournament have scored just twice against an opposing goaltender. Their 2-0 victory Friday against overmatched Denmark featured an empty-netter and a concerning lack of offense from a team that should have no trouble scoring. “We won two games, but I am not happy how we play offensive