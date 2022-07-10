Kizer, Franch help KC Current get road win over defending champion Washington Spirit

Second-half substitute Cece Kizer scored the lone goal of the match Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Current beat the host Washington Spirit 1-0 in Leesburg, Virginia.

Kizer, an Overland Park native acquired by the Current (5-4-3) last month via a trade with Racing Louisville, popped the ball home during a scramble in front of the Spirit’s goal. It was her second goal for the Current since the trade that brought her back home to Kansas City.

AD Franch made multiple key saves, including a point-blank deflection in stoppage time followed by a collision with an incoming Spirit player that left her shaken but did not knock her out of the match.

The Current return home next weekend, playing host to OL Reign at 6 p.m. Central on Sunday, July 17 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

This story will be updated.