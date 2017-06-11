Kiwis reach match point in America's Cup challenger finals

Emirates Team New Zealand overcame a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling and barely held off Sweden's Artemis Racing at the finish of Race 6 Sunday to reach match point in the America's Cup challenger finals on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Kiwis' 50-foot catamaran came off its foils and slowed dramatically as Burling misjudged his approach to the final mark, allowing Artemis to catch up.

Team New Zealand regained its speed on the short reach to the finish, had a better angle to the line and held off the Swedish boat by one second to improve to 4-2 in the best-of-nine series.

Team New Zealand won two of three races Sunday and needs one more win to set up a rematch of the epic 2013 America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA. The Kiwis reached match point at 8-1 before Oracle Team USA staged one of the greatest comebacks in sports, winning eight straight races to retain the Auld Mug.

The final three races are scheduled for Monday. The America's Cup match starts Saturday.

The Kiwis had a big lead on the sixth leg of Sunday's final race. Burling said he thought he could lay through the final gate and then gybe to the finish, but he misjudged it and had to make an extra maneuver, slowing the boat.

Artemis caught up and the two boats drag raced through the light breeze to the finish. Sweden protested as the boats neared the finish, but the umpires waved it off.

Artemis won the day's first race after recovering from a potentially dangerous situation, when it came out of a tack, got high on its foils and then took a nose dive.

Team New Zealand won the second race after passing the Swedes late on leg three and pulling way ahead. Artemis retired with a daggerboard problem just as the Kiwis crossed the finish line.