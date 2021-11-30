Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of President, Green Energy Division

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. ("Kiwetinohk" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that John Maniawski has been appointed President of the Green Energy Division.

Mr. Maniawski will lead the strategic planning, development and execution of the company’s renewable and gas-fired power generation, and clean energy opportunities including carbon capture and sequestration, large-scale energy storage and hydrogen production. John has 32 years of diverse experience with proven performance in the power, utility, pipelines, and customer energy solutions sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at Evolugen (Brookfield Renewable – Canada), Enbridge and ENMAX in strategic planning, business development, energy marketing, project execution, asset management, operations, and engineering.

As Senior Vice President, Business Development for Evolugen, John directed the strategic planning and business development of a customer-focused renewable and low carbon business, as well as the energy marketing and regulatory overview of a 1,700 MW hydro and wind portfolio. As Head of Power Generation Business Development, Americas and in other senior leadership roles at Enbridge, he led and supported the strategic planning, development, and acquisition of an approximately $4 billion and 2,000 MW renewable energy platform in North America. Also, as the Director, Wind and Solar for Enbridge, John directed the asset management and operations of a 350 MW wind and solar portfolio. In various senior roles at ENMAX, he directed the growth of a profitable customer energy business, and also managed the system operations for the utility, ensuring high safety, reliability and customer service targets.

John holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary. He is a Professional Engineer in Alberta.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Maniawski, Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer quoted, "We are very pleased to welcome John to Kiwetinohk. His leadership, abilities and experience are an ideal complement to our team.”

ABOUT KIWETINOHK

Kiwetinohk is engaged in the business of developing an integrated energy transition company focused on production of low carbon energy through the alignment of hydrocarbons and natural gas-fired (potentially with carbon capture) and renewable power generation solutions. Kiwetinohk is a reporting issuer and additional information is available on Kiwetinohk’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

