Kittredge expected to start for Tampa Bay at Boston

Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-10, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (2-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.

The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Rafael Devers: (ankle).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press