Kittens found ‘helpless’ after mom died. Now, NC rescue hopes they’re adopted together

Two kittens were found “helpless” after their mom died — and now, a North Carolina animal rescue hopes they’re adopted together.

Jacques and Gus spent the past few weeks being bottle-fed and pampered in foster care. While Jacques is an energetic climber, Gus loves to snuggle, according to the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation (AARF) of Winston-Salem.

Though the 2-month-old kittens are healthy now, their lives got off to a difficult start. Their mother was hit and killed by a car, and they reportedly were the only members of their litter to survive.

Jacques was in particularly “rough shape.” The kitten was found with maggots in his ears and was “too weak to eat, but his fighting spirit got him through,” AARF wrote Nov. 3 in a Facebook post.

“He has been spoiled rotten by his foster mom and is the sweetest boy,” the rescue wrote in his online adoption profile. “He has lots of energy and loves to climb, chase his toys, and play with his brother Gus.”

Meanwhile, Gus is described as playful and the strongest kitten in his litter.

The brothers were up for adoption as of Nov. 3, and AARF didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 6. More information about the adoption process can be found at aarfws.org.

