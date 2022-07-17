Kitten ‘traumatised’ after police mistake it for endangered species

A young tabby

An animal charity has claimed police subjected a cat to “psychological trauma” after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species.

The kitten, which was given the name Finlay, was suspected of being a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales.

It was feared the protected species was being kept without a licence. But after the cat was examined by experts they concluded it was a tabby.

A row has now broken out over the police’s handling of the case, with a charity describing how Finlay was left traumatised by being placed in custody.

Wildcat Haven, which is now looking after Finlay, said: “Finlay was seized and detained, in our opinion without due cause or reason by the North Wales Police.

“He was detained at an undisclosed location for four and a half months until his return on Tuesday evening this week. He left us in prime physical condition and we hoped he would have been treated with due care and respect and returned in the same condition.

“However, it is clear that Finlay has experienced serious physiological and psychological trauma at the hands of his captors.”

The group added: “We were assured by the police that Finlay was receiving specialist care. Such mental and physical deterioration in four-and-a-half months, does not suggest specialist care. It suggests abuse.

“The police also told us numerous times that Finlay was being kept in a naturalistic enclosure. However, notes provided to us by the police show that he was kept in an enclosure with a mulch floor. He didn’t even have grass under his feet.

“He was taken from an expansive, natural and stimulating environment to one that clearly didn’t meet his needs.”

North Wales Police denied the abuse claims, saying the cat was monitored for its wellbeing throughout.

The force said: “Whilst at this facility, the domestic cat was regularly examined by veterinary surgeons, and throughout the time in the facility through to his return to Wildcat Haven, the domestic cat’s weight remained stable at the same level as when it was originally removed.”

Investigators assessed its features and found it may have a low proportion of wildcat genes but not enough to consider it a Scottish wildcat.

Scottish wildcats are extinct in England and Wales but there are believed to be only a few hundred left in northern and eastern Scotland.

They are similar to a large tabby cat and have been under threat because of habitat loss and being bred with domestic cats.