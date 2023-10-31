Kitsch Just Dropped Satin ‘Harry Potter’ Pillowcases, and They’re Already On Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Who doesn’t want glowing skin and shiny, healthy hair? You’ve probably heard the hype surrounding satin pillowcases, whether on TikTok or from your beauty-loving friends, but if you’ve never tried it out for yourself, there’s a new reason to get on board. And that’s Harry Potter.

Kitsch, the beauty care brand known for its satin pillows and heatless curler sets, just launched the limited edition Harry Potter x Kitsch collection that features iconography from the franchise so many readers (and movie-watchers) know and love. The line is available in two prints, Midnight at Hogwarts and Owl Post, but the most eye-catching item—the Golden Snitch of the collection—is the Collector’s Bundle.

The limited edition bundle comes with one pillowcase in each print.The Midnight at Hogwarts colorway has a navy blue background with the Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Gryffindor crests in gold, and Owl Post has a white background with silver owls flying with gold broomsticks and packages.

The bundle also includes the Harry Potter x Kitsch Body Wash 4-Piece Sampler Set that comes with four 1.25 by 1.25-inch mini body wash bars in fruity and gourmand scents: Candy Floss, Chocolate Frog, Marshmallow Jelly Bean, and Sherbet Lemon.

The Collector’s Bundle also conveniently comes in king sizes.

Harry Potter aside for a moment—though real fans will always remember The Boy Who Lived—satin pillowcases are a real game changer for beauty fans. They have so many benefits, particularly for the health and integrity of both your hair and skin.

Jess Bowers, a licensed esthetician who practices in both New York City and Paris, explains, “Satin helps retain skin and hair’s moisture from the slippery texture. Being a type of weave, satin allows the skin and hair to have less creases on the skin and breakage of the hair follicle.”

“Satin has been touted to prevent wrinkles from forming on your face if you sleep on your side or stomach,” adds Dr. Logerfo, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, medical and cosmetic dermatologist to stars like Amy Schumer. Its “sleek and silky” material can “cause less irritation and may keep inflammation at bay.” especially if you have a skin condition “like eczema, psoriasis, or skin sensitivity.”

Bowers adds that within “two to three weeks, you will see the benefits,” including “less skin creasing on the face, smoother hair, and less breakage of the hair and eyelashes.”

