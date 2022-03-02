KITS EYECARE TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MARCH 9, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform based in Vancouver, British Columbia today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 (year ended December 31, 2021) financial results after the close on Tuesday, March 9, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: March 9, 2022 TIME: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764 8659 or (888) 664 6392 CONFERENCE ID: 54836984 REPLAY DIAL-IN: (416) 764 8677 or (888) 390 0541 (playback 836984 #)

Expires March 16, 2022 WEBCAST: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527124&tp_key=8b301ac6cf

For additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at IR@kits.com.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

