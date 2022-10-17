Kitron to host Capital Markets Day

Kitron ASA

(2022-10-17) Kitron ASA plans to host a Capital Markets Day in Oslo, Norway, on 13 December 2022 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.



Senior management and board members will be present, and there will be a question and answer session.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and last for approximately two hours. It will take place at a central location in Oslo. There will also be a live webcast.

Details on registration for the physical event and the link to the webcast will be announced at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

