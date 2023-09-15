‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah’ Teaser: First Look At Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff Series

Max has released a teaser for its upcoming original animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spinoff of Harley Quinn, which wrapped its fourth season Thursday. It’s set to premiere in 2024.

In the series, based on the characters from DC, Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

Voice cast includes Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register executive produce. It’s produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Check out the teaser below: [Note: The video is age-restricted and contains language that may be offensive to some.]

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to Max. pic.twitter.com/83xEpKnbPg — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 14, 2023

