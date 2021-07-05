KitchenAid’s poor customer service has got trouble brewing

Miles Brignall
·2 min read

In November last year our £300 KitchenAid Artisan Nespresso coffee maker started leaking very badly each time it was used.

I contacted the original supplier, Harts of Stur, which stated that as the machine was more than a year old but still within the two-year warranty, we should contact KitchenAid.

We did, and it said we should send the machine to its Belgium site and that it would send us a replacement by return, as it would not be attempting a repair. We tracked the shipment to ensure the machine was received safely.

However, after that, there was no contact unless I called or emailed. Sometimes I would get a call back informing us that, due to post-Brexit difficulties, there were issues with sending us the promised replacement.

This went on for months, until I contacted Harts of Stur to see if it could help. It called KitchenAid on more than one occasion, only to get promises that action was imminent, which, again, never materialised.

Seven months later, we have no coffee machine, or any financial recompense. At this stage, I really don’t think this company is at all committed to resolving this.

Harts of Stur has also said that it is not obliged to offer a replacement.

The KitchenAid Trustpilot page suggests that we are far from being alone in feeling let down.

RO, Yorkshire

In your shoes I would have sent it back to the retailer as, despite what stores are increasingly telling consumers, the contract is between them and the consumer, rather than the manufacturer. The Consumer Rights Act could not be clearer and I pointed this out to Harts of Stur, but have had no response.

KitchenAid, however, has been more forthcoming. It turned out that the machine you returned is no longer being made and it had offered you £300-worth of vouchers. You didn’t really want vouchers, and since we got in touch it has agreed to refund you the full cost in cash.

To apologise for the inconvenience caused, KitchenAid is also sending you a free small appliance of your choice up to the value of £100.

The company is not alone in being caught up in post-Brexit delivery problems, but it will need to get a grip of this in the future. KitchenAid’s Trustpilot page will not make for happy reading at its headquarters.

We welcome letters but cannot answer individually. Email us at consumer.champions@theguardian.com or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all letters is subject to our terms and conditions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al

  • Aaron Boone won't commit to Aroldis Chapman as Yankees closer after he, Gerrit Cole get booed off the mound

    Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.

  • Depleted Toronto Arrows snap losing streak with 34-28 win over Old Glory DC

    MARIETTA, Ga. — Despite missing more than a dozen players through international duty or injury, the Toronto Arrows rallied to snap a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby play Sunday. Andrew Ferguson scored two tries with captain Guiseppe du Toit and Sam Malcolm adding singles for Toronto, which trailed 14-10 at halftime. Tayler Adams kicked four conversions and two penalties. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the dying minutes. The game was

  • Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers

    The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday. Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away. With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4. WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win: X

  • Confident Brazil takes on Peru in Copa America semifinals

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl

  • Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa