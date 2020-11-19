This Kitchen Has Three Rooms—One For Wine, One For Plates, and One for Cooking

Photo credit: House Beautiful

What if you could design your dream kitchen—without holding back? That’s what we asked designer Young Huh to do in collaboration with House Beautiful and Mental Canvas, an immersive virtual drawing platform. An avid collector with a true appreciation for the art of entertaining, both privately and grandly, Huh has always dreamed of having room to showcase her stacks of tableware and serveware. So here, she designed a massive kitchen built for a family—or perhaps, a family reunion.

It is, as she describes, the ultimate collector's kitchen (and eat-in dining room, and wine-tasting room, and epic dish pantry). The spaces are swoon-worthy—and sip-worthy—at every turn. Here's how she created a kitchen with both beauty and practicality in every detail.

Jump in and explore this interactive, immersive drawing that takes you from Young Huh's concept to realization. Use the buttons to move through the views or explore the spaces on your own with mouse/touch. Click here to view the scene at full size.



The Dish Pantry: For Setting the Table in a Cinch

For Huh, creating space to showcase a mix of fine china, beautiful porcelain, and flea market tabletop finds was key. "Instead of wondering, ‘Oh, what napkins do I have?’ because all my stuff is crammed together and I don’t know what I have," she explains, "now I can say, ‘Do I want to do floral patterns or go modern today? What mood am I in? What kind of setting do I want to create?’"

To bring this to life, she worked with California Closets to capture the spirit of a boutique shop and lined the back of the cabinets with paper from Wallpaper Direct. Patterned tableware from Anthropologie are highlighted in both opened and closed glass storage, while pull out drawers below offer the perfect organized location for an assortment of linens and flatware.

While beauty was certainly the driver behind this little jewel box, so was functionality. “We created this fantastic dish pantry with a dedicated Delonghi coffee station to really experience the ritual of coffee drinking in the morning. You're not just drinking your coffee. It's like you have this space that's been designed for your experience,” she says.

The Wine Room: For Tasting, Cheers-ing, and Chatting

In the other tucked away space is an oenophile's dream: a custom designed wine room, dimly lit by a Stupnik inspired light fixture, is lined in encaustic tile, with a Dekton countertop creating a wet bar. A stone table with two stools covered in Crypton fabric are perched squarely in the center—perfectly set for a date night in for two. Once again, the collection (this time of wine and Champagne) is on display for quick access in a series of Dacor wine column refrigerators and a custom wine rack that holds enough wine to start a shop.

Huh admits that having a wine room is an amazing luxury, but says it really goes back to seeing the things you've collected over the years. “It creates a lot of pleasure in the experience of uncorking and tasting,” she says. “Wine rooms used to always be in a basement or cellar, but now it's becoming a major part of the kitchen, and of eating and drinking and entertaining together.”

The Kitchen: For Bringing Everyone Together

A true collector of vintage wines and porcelain vessels would most certainly also love to entertain. With that in mind, Huh designed an oversized kitchen, and used a geometric tile floor to unite it with the dish pantry and wine room. Gorgeous, nearly floor-to-ceiling European-style windows allow light to pour in from multiple views throughout the day. The surrounding walls are covered in bluish-green 4" tiles, while the backsplash behind the cooking wall introduces a fanciful Moroccan tile to help soften and enhance the effects of the dark Dekton countertop.

It's the kind of space your guests would naturally congregate. “I think the key to this kitchen is finding the balance of traditional and modern, simple and decorative," says Huh. "And then the color balance—because the floor is so strong, our surfaces also needed to be able to hold court with that floor.” Another unifying element that runs throughout all three spaces are the pulls and knobs from Rocky Mountain Hardware. While Huh admits that she typically loves to use different style of hardware in her designs, because so many other elements in this space were varied she wanted the hardware to be consistent.

Counter space usually the thing that is most wanted in a kitchen, and in this home it is readily available so everyone can pitch in. The nearly indestructible solid surface Dekton countertops create multiple prep areas throughout the kitchen. And rather than opting for a multitude of sinks (as has become the trend in kitchens) Huh chose a singular, modern farmhouse sink from DXV, and offset it with the Grohe Ladylux faucet. The three spray styles—”Blade” for quickly cleaning stuck on foods, “Shower” for gently washing fruits and veggies, and “Stream” for filling pots and everyday tasks—makes this single fixture a workhorse in the kitchen. The Dacor 30" Microwave-In-A-Drawer provides the convenience of fast reheating and multiple sequence cooking, in a compact and tucked away location. On the other side of the sink, a Dacor 24" Dishwasher, known best for its "waterwall" technology, cleans dishes under high-pressure top-to-bottom and side-to-side.

A wall fully dedicated to Dacor 36" refrigeration and freezers separates the wine room from the dish pantry. To be clear, that is twelve feet of appliances! It also keeps the main cooking area clear of snack happy family members who might swing by for a treat or a drink.

Much like in the pantry, Huh used a combination of open and closed custom French Oak cabinetry from Downsview Kitchen to add texture and warmth to the room. Focusing upper shelving on just the cooking wall keeps the kitchen feeling bright and airy. The three tiered open shelving opposite the island—which is nearly the length of the entire wall—is the ideal perch for potted herbs, decorative containers, and the owner's favorite dog-eared cookbooks. Finally, Livex lights overhead, in both hanging, sinuous pendants over the island and a streamlined linear fixture over the kitchen table add the final layer of design to this collectors kitchen.

The Appliances: For Embracing Your Inner Chef

How many ovens is too many ovens? "It’s out of control," Huh admits. "You can do anything in this kitchen!” In this paradise for cooks and bakers alike, centered on the cooking wall is the Dacor 48" Dual Fuel Steam Range with 8 gas burners, a convection oven, and a steam oven for proofing and baking the perfect loaf of bread. (The range offers preset recipes and cooking methods, making everyone that touches this oven a successful home chef.) An additional 30" Combination Wall Oven sits far enough over for another cook to fully engage in food prep simultaneously, with yet another steam oven and a convection speed oven—the latter of which offers that beloved technology: air frying.

Last but not least, the spot where everyone gets to finally enjoy the fruits of their labor: the dining table. While the island has what Huh calls “watch me prep and feel free to participate” counter stools, the dining table sits squarely under the windows surrounded by eight different colored dining chairs. Both seating styles are covered in Crypton fabric, which Huh loves for kitchens and dining rooms. “We've done white dining chairs and it's now possible because of Crypton. I give my clients swatches and I'm like, have your kids go nuts on it and then wash it off, see what happens. And it always washes off, so it’s wonderful for eating spaces,” she says.

All three rooms combine to form a kitchen that promises to be as beautiful and functional years from now as it is on day one. Here you can have your wine in a crystal glass, create the meal of a lifetime using state-of-the-art appliances, and spill it all without a worry in the world. “This is what makes living at home really delightful. You have these meals, make them delicious, make them beautiful and create these moments," says Huh. "All of this really increases your enjoyment of home."



Spatial drawing created by Veronica Lawlor using Mental Canvas.

