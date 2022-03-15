Kitchen Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Source, and Product

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The kitchen lighting market is projected to reach US$ 30,707. 36 million by 2028 from US$ 17,058. 05 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8. 8% from 2021 to 2028. The most popular kitchen lighting market trends are brighter, more innovative, and more attractive than ever.

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kitchen Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Source, and Product" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244576/?utm_source=GNW
In terms of kitchen lighting market, the following are the trends that expect to see:
Layered Lighting: The employment of different lighting sources to produce a well-lit and balanced room is referred to as layered lighting.Layered lights have a practical purpose and the trendy image they generate.

One may brighten gloomy nooks with layered lights and use high-intensity lights in areas where consumers need to see more clearly, such as above the cooktop. "Task lights" are another term for bright lights. These fixtures are intended to improve the vision while preparing meals. Install a dimmer ceiling light over the dining area to create a layered lighting effect for a more relaxed ambiance.

Smart Bulbs: It’s essential to select the correct lights for the home.Warm-toned lights bring a sense of comfort to any room, while cool-toned bulbs offer a serene, rejuvenated vibe.

While cooking, keep the lights bright and white, and when y eating, turn them down to a mellow yellow.If throwing a party, go for a bright hue like blue or red.

One can also program the lights to come on and off at specific periods throughout the day.

Metallic Lights: More metallic lighting fixtures are expected with pops of brass, flashes of gold, and slivers of silver.The result is beautiful when metal is used with wood cabinets or matching metal sinks.

The room ambiance is greatly influenced by lighting.Steel lighting gives any kitchen a modern, clean appeal.

To create an intriguing contrast, pair them with a warm-toned light.

The overall kitchen lighting market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the kitchen lighting market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the kitchen lighting market.

The kitchen lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, source, product, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into general kitchen lighting, task kitchen lighting, and decorative kitchen lighting.

Based on source, the market is segmented into fluorescent, LED, and OLED.On the basis of product, the kitchen lighting market is segmented into island lights, pendant lights, ceiling lights, chandeliers, track lighting, under cabinet lighting, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is primarily divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America Acuity Brands, Inc.; Cree Inc.; Eaton Corporation; General Electric; Hubbell Lighting Inc; Kichler Lighting LLC; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Osram Licht AG; Panasonic Corporation; and Signify Holding are among
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244576/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell out at least two weeks with rib injury

    A rib injury will keep Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell out of the lineup for at least two weeks.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.