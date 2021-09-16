Kitchen fire breaks out at Texas Roadhouse in Lexington

The Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road experienced a small kitchen fire on Wednesday night according to Lexington Fire Department Chief Battalion Jordan Saas.

At around 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Texas Roadhouse on the Richmond Road, according Saas. Firefighters arrived minutes later and discovered a fire in the oven heat system in the kitchen.

According to Saas, the oven’s hood system worked like it’s supposed to and contained the fire. Firefighters didn’t have to pull out a hose line, per Saas.

No injuries were reported and the restaurant was expected to be closed until further notice, according to a report from WTVQ.