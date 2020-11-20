The Only Kitchen Equivalents Chart You'll Ever Need
To keep track of cooking measurement abbreviations, print out this handy guide to all kitchen equivalents and substitutions and put it on your fridge for reference.
MEASUREMENTS
Small Volume (Liquid)
1 tablespoon = 3 teaspoons = 1/2 fluid ounces
2 tablespoons = 1/8 cup = 1 fluid ounce
4 tablespoons = 1/4 cup = 2 fluid ounces
5 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon = 1/3 cup
16 tablespoons = 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces
Large Volume (Liquid)
1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 1/2 pint
2 cups = 16 fluid ounces = 1 pint = 1/2 quart
3 cups = 24 fluid ounces = 1 1/2 pints
4 cups = 32 fluid ounces = 2 pints = 1 quart
8 cups = 64 fluid ounces = 2 quarts = 1/2 gallon
16 cups = 128 fluid ounces = 4 quarts = 1 gallon
Dry Measurements
1 cup = 16 tablespoons
1 pound dry = 16 ounces
EQUIPMENT
With a ruler, measure the length and width of the pan across its top from one inside edge to the opposite inside edge. Holding ruler perpendicular to the pan, measure the depth on the inside of the pan from the bottom to the rim.
2 1/2-by-1 1/2-inch muffin-pan cup = 1/2 cup
8-by-1 1/2-inch round cake pan = 5 cups
9-by-1 1/2-inch round cake pan = 6 cups
9-by-1-inch pie plate = 4 cups
8-by-8-by-2-inch square pan = 7 cups
9-by-9-by-1 1/2-inch square pan = 8 cups
9-by-9-by-2-inch square pan = 10 cups
11-by-7-by-1 1/2-inch rectangular pan = 7 cups
13-by-9-by-2-inch rectangular pan = 14 cups
8 1/2-by-4 1/2-by 2 1/2 inch loaf pan = 6 cups
9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan = 8 cups
15 1/2-by-10 1/2-by-1-inch jelly-roll pan = 16 cups
INGREDIENTS
Apples: 1 pound = 3 medium or 3 cups sliced
Bananas: 1 pound = 3 medium or 11/3 cups mashed
Barley: 1 cup raw quick-cooking = about 3 cups cooked
Beans: 1 cup dry = 2 to 2 1/2 cups cooked
Blueberries: 1 pint = 2 1/2 cups
Bread: 1 pound loaf = 16 regular or 28 thin slices
Bread crumbs: 1/2 cup fresh = 1 slice bread with crust
Bulgur: 1 cup uncooked = 3 to 3 1/2 cups cooked
Butter or margarine: 1 stick = 8 tablespoons or 4 ounces
Cabbage: 1 pound = 4 to 5 cups coarsely sliced
Celery: 1 medium-size bunch = about 4 cups chopped
Cheese: 4 ounces = 1 cup shredded
Cherries: 1 pound = about 2 cups pitted
Chicken: 2 1/2- to 3-pound fryer = 2 1/2 cups diced cooked meat
Chocolate: 1 ounce unsweetened or semisweet = 1 square
Chocolate chips: 6-ounce package = 1 cup
Cocoa: 8-ounce can unsweetened = 2 cups
Cornmeal: 1 cup raw = about 4 cups cooked
Cottage cheese: 8 ounces = 1 cup
Couscous: 1 cup raw = about 2 1/2 cups cooked
Cranberries: 12-ounce bag = 3 cups
Cream: 1 cup heavy or whipping = 2 cups whipped
Cream cheese: 8-ounce package = 1 cup; 3-ounce package = 6 tablespoons
Egg white: 1 large = about 2 tablespoons
Egg yolk: 1 large = about 11/2 tablespoons
Farina: 1 cup regular or instant uncooked = 6 to 61/2 cups cooked
Flour: 1 pound all-purpose = about 3 1/2 cups
Gelatin: 1 envelope unflavored = 2 1/2 teaspoons
Gingersnaps: 15 cookies = about 1 cup crumbs
Graham crackers: 7 whole crackers = 1 cup crumbs
Hominy grits: 1 cup uncooked = about 4 1/2 cups cooked
Honey: 16 ounces = 11/3 cups
Kasha: 1 cup uncooked = about 3 cups cooked
Lemon: 1 medium = about 3 tablespoons juice and 1 tablespoon grated peel
Lentils: 1 cup uncooked = about 2 1/2 cups cooked
Macaroni, elbow: 1 cup uncooked = about 2 cups cooked
Milk, condensed: 14-ounce can = 11/4 cups
Milk, evaporated: 5-ounce can = 2/3 cup
Molasses: 12 ounces = 11/2 cups
Noodles: 8 ounces uncooked medium = about 4 cups cooked
Nuts: 4 ounces = 1 cup chopped
Oats: 1 cup raw old-fashioned or quick-cooking = about 2 cups cooked
Onion: 1 large = 1 cup chopped
Orange: 1 medium = 1/3 to 1/2 cup juice and 2 tablespoons grated peel
Peaches: 1 pound = about 3 medium or 2 1/2 cups sliced
Pears: 1 pound = about 3 medium or 2 1/4 cups sliced
Peppers: 1 large bell = about 1 cup chopped
Pineapple: 1 large = about 4 cups cubed
Popcorn: 1/4 cup unpopped = about 4 cups popped
Potatoes: 1 pound all-purpose = about 3 medium or 3 cups sliced or 2 cups mashed
Raisins: 15-ounce box = about 2 cups
Raspberries: 1/2 pint = about 1 cup
Rice: 1 cup uncooked regular = about 3 cups cooked; 1 cup uncooked instant = about 2 cups cooked
Saltine crackers: 28 squares = about 1 cup crumbs
Shortening: 1 pound = 2 1/2 cups
Sour cream: 8 ounces = 1 cup
Spaghetti: 8 ounces uncooked = about 4 cups cooked
Split peas: 1 cup raw = about 2 1/2 cups cooked
Strawberries: 1 pound = about 3 1/4 cups whole or 2 1/2 cups sliced
Sugar: 1 pound confectioners' = 3 3/4 cups; 1 pound granulated = 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 cups; 1 pound light or dark brown = 2 1/4 cups packed
Tomatoes: 1 pound = 3 medium
Vanilla wafers: 30 cookies = 1 cup crumbs
Yeast: 1 package active dry = 2 1/2 teaspoons
COMMON SUBSTITUTIONS
Baking powder: 1 teaspoon baking powder = 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Broth: 1 cup chicken or beef broth = 1 bouillon cube or 1 envelope or 1 teaspoon instant bouillon plus 1 cup boiling water
Buttermilk: 1 cup buttermilk = 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice plus enough milk to equal 1 cup. Let stand 5 minutes to thicken. Or use 1 cup plain yogurt.
Chives: Use green onion tops
Chocolate: 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate = 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon butter, margarine, or oil
Cornstarch (for thickening): 1 tablespoon cornstarch = 2 tablespoons flour or 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
Fish sauce: 1 tablespoon fish sauce = 2 teaspoons soy sauce plus 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
Flour (cake): 1 cup cake flour = 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Flour (self-rising): 1 cup self-rising flour = 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1/4 teaspoon baking powder and a pinch of salt
Milk: 1 cup whole milk = 1/2 cup evaporated milk plus 1/2 cup water
Pancetta: Use sliced smoked bacon simmered in water for 3 minutes, then rinsed and drained
Pepper, ground red: 1/8 teaspoon red pepper = 4 drops hot-pepper sauce
Pine nuts: Use walnuts or almonds
Prosciutto: Use ham, preferably Westphalian or a country ham, such as Smithfield
Shallots: Use red onion
Sour cream: 1 cup sour cream = 1 cup plain yogurt (in unheated recipe). To prevent yogurt from curdling in a cooked recipe, you will have to stabilize it with 1 egg white or 1 tablespoon of cornstarch or flour dissolved in a little cold water for every quart of yogurt.
Sugar: 1 cup light brown sugar = 1 cup granulated sugar plus 1 tablespoon molasses or 1 cup dark brown sugar
Tomato sauce: 15-ounce can tomato sauce = 6-ounce can tomato paste plus 1 1/2 cans water
Vanilla extract: Use brandy or an appropriately flavored liqueur
Yeast: 1 package active dry yeast = 1/2-ounce yeast cake or 1 package quick-rise yeast (allow half the rising time for quick rise)
Yogurt: 1 cup plain yogurt = 1 cup buttermilk
