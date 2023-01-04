Kit Symons leaves role as Wales assistant manager

Kit Symons has lost his job as Wales assistant manager.

Symons’ contract was up after the World Cup and will not be renewed for the forthcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

Speaking about the decision, Wales manager Rob Page said: “I would like to thank Kit for his hard work and contribution to the national team over the last two years, including working in two major tournaments over that period.

“As we look to reach more major tournaments, change is always important to continue that development in the squad.

“I would like to wish Kit the very best for the future.”

Wales will start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Croatia in Split on March 25.

Former Wales defender Symons, who won 36 caps for his country, had two spells working alongside former national-team manager Chris Coleman.

The 51-year-old returned for a third spell with Wales when Page brought him on board for the delayed Euro 2020 finals in the summer of 2021.

Kit Symons (left) was part of the Wales coaching staff at the 2022 World Cup alongside manager Rob Page (centre) and fellow assistant manager Alan Knill (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

Symons was part of the coaching staff that helped Wales qualify for their first World Cup in 64 years.

But he has now been told his services are no longer required after a disappointing campaign in Qatar, which saw Wales lose two and draw one of their three group matches.

Wales’ head of performance Tony Strudwick, who was appointed by Page’s predecessor Ryan Giggs in January 2018, is also expected to leave the set up.

Strudwick’s contract also expired after the World Cup.